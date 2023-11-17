Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pro Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pro Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.