Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $16.19

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,546 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2,708.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

