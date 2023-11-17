Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $93.25

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

Amphenol stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

