Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $37.75

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 103.1% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.