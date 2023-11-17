Analysts Set Expectations for Markforged Holding Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Markforged in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Markforged in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Markforged Stock Performance

NYSE:MKFG opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Markforged by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,246,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 2,681,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth about $10,582,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markforged by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,550,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markforged by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,572,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 2,239,615 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

