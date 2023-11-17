Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $34.93

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. FOX has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

