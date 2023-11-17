Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $7.13

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $205.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,061.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

