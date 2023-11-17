Analysts Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $65.90

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.70.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on MLTX
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.