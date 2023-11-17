Analysts Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $65.90

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.49.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.