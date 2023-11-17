Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $43.78

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Shares of SAGE opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.