Analysts Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) PT at $24.60

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silk Road Medical

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 221,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SILK opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.