Analyzing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.41 billion 0.76 $96.67 million $0.86 12.80 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Energy and Trillion Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 55.92%.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Trillion Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.