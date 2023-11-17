Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

