Andra AP fonden Sells 2,700 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 44.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

