Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.1 days.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of AAUKF opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $45.28.
About Anglo American
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.