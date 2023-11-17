Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.1 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of AAUKF opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

About Anglo American

Featured Stories

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

