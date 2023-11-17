ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $295.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $356.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.61.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

