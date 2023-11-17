APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,523 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ APA opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

