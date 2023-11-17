APA (NASDAQ:APA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

