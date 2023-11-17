Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

