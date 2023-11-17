Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Ashland worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.