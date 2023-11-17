Atb Cap Markets Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$45.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

