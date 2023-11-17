Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE:STN opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

