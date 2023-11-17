Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $202.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $574,065.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 99,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $574,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 99,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,787 shares of company stock valued at $65,043,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.