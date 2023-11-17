Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 22nd (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies’ (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atmus Filtration Technologies had issued 14,124,409 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $275,425,976 based on an initial share price of $19.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

