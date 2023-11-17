Auteco Minerals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 29th (OTCMKTS:MNXMF)

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 29th.
Auteco Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MNXMF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Auteco Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Auteco Minerals
