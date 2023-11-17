Avalon Trust Co Has $670,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $151.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

