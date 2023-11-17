Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

AXON stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.39 and a 52-week high of $231.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

