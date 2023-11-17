B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rithm Capital in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RITM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.86. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

