Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 428.95 ($5.27), with a volume of 172077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.40 ($5.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is -42,857.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.40 ($5.96).

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5,645.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.30.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

