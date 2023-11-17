BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.37) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.12) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.22).
Read Our Latest Research Report on BA
BAE Systems Price Performance
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.