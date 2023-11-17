BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.37) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.12) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.22).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 993.98. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,129 ($13.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08.

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.