Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

ZM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. HSBC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

