Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Down 3.1 %

ROST stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.