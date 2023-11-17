Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cameco were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

