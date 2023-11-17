Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 413.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

CRAK opened at $34.30 on Friday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

