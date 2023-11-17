Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $494,000 Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,433,000 after buying an additional 212,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.