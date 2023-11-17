Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $502,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ResMed were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RMD opened at $148.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

