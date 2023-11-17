Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $508,000 Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Livent were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Down 8.7 %

LTHM opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

