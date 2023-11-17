Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $344.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

