Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $567,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 118,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of KSA opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.