Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $566,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

