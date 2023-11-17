Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,450.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,367.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.