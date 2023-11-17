Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cencora were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cencora by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,356,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $199.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

