Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 140 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.