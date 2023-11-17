Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,819 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 483,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 33.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.