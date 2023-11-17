Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $537,000 Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $11,327,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy Price Performance
Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluence Energy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.