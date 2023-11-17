Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $537,000 Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $11,327,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.