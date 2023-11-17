Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after buying an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 529.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

