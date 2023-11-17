Barrington Research Weighs in on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($7.39) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $351.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 203.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.