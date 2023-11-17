Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Beacon Energy (LON:BCE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BCE stock opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.03. Beacon Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.28 ($0.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16.

