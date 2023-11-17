Berenberg Bank Cuts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 630

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($7.74) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.30) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 577 ($7.09) to GBX 513 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 526.86 ($6.47).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
