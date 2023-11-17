Berenberg Bank Cuts Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 950

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.89) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grafton Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 798.60 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 830.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 835.99. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,001.60 ($12.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,047.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grafton Group

Grafton Group Company Profile

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £73,542.15 ($90,313.34). Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

