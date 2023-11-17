Berenberg Bank Lowers Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target to GBX 180

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Team Internet Group Stock Performance
TIG opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £312.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,810.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.50. Team Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.04 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.80 ($1.68).
Team Internet Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Team Internet Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.