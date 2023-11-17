Berenberg Bank Lowers Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target to GBX 180

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Team Internet Group Stock Performance

TIG opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £312.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,810.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.50. Team Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.04 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.80 ($1.68).

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

Team Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.